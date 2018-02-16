Patrick Brown is listed as a "leadership contestant" for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives on the Elections Ontario website, just weeks after resigning from the position due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Brown was seen dropping off paperwork at party headquarters on Friday afternoon, around two hours before the 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to enter the race.

​To run for the leadership, Brown will also need to be approved by a party committee.

As I understand the rules, Provincial Nominations Committee, determines whether someone is eligible, but decision can be appealed to a board established by party executive. Process process process https://t.co/6UILnwHo7W — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) 16 February 2018

The former party leader has staunchly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, which were brought forward by two women in late January.

This week, CBC News reported new information that appeared to contradict several elements of the original allegations, which were first reported by CTV News.

​Tanya Granic Allen, Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney are all vying to replace Brown in an abbreviated leadership race ahead of June's provincial election.

Brown was elected as PC leader in 2015 after defeating Elliott.

His decision to enter the race also comes just hours after interim leader Vic Fedeli expelled Brown from the party caucus.

Insiders tell CBC News that Brown will almost certainly be approved.