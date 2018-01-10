Skip to Main Content
2 dead in house fire in Brighton, Ont.

Notifications

2 dead in house fire in Brighton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say that two people have died in a Wednesday morning house fire in Brighton, Ont.

Early morning fire ripped through roof of house on Harbour Street

CBC News ·
Emergency services vehicles were at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday morning in Brighton, Ont. (@NT_pfisher/Twitter)

The Ontario Provincial Police say that two people have died in a Wednesday morning house fire in Brighton, Ont.

Firefighters were called to an address on Harbour Street in Brighton, 155 kilometres east of Toronto, at about 7 a.m. and found a fire coming through the roof.

The office of the fire marshal has been called to investigate, which is standard for any fire in which lives are lost.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us