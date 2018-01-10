2 dead in house fire in Brighton, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say that two people have died in a Wednesday morning house fire in Brighton, Ont.
Early morning fire ripped through roof of house on Harbour Street
Firefighters were called to an address on Harbour Street in Brighton, 155 kilometres east of Toronto, at about 7 a.m. and found a fire coming through the roof.
The office of the fire marshal has been called to investigate, which is standard for any fire in which lives are lost.
Double fatal house fire Brighton <a href="https://t.co/YwqrYsVh2O">pic.twitter.com/YwqrYsVh2O</a>—@NT_pfisher