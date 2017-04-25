A 68-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a 90-year-old woman died of her injuries following an assault at Toronto's Bridgepoint hospital in February.

Both the accused and victim were residents at the 464-bed rehabilitation and complex care hospital near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East. The hospital said it is reviewing the incident.

The man, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault after the woman died of her injuries. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after police consulted with the Crown attorney's office and forensic pathology unit.

The man appeared in court in Toronto on Friday.

Police say the victim was Catherine McNamee, 90, of Toronto.

Woman died nearly 1 week after assault

In a news release, police said they received the call about the assault at 8:02 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the facility.

When Toronto paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a woman obviously injured.

According to police, the woman was allegedly pushed by another resident, fell to the floor and hit her head.

She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries nearly a week later on March 4.

Death is 17th homicide of year

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were told there was an "altercation" between two residents.

An autopsy was performed, the man was arrested and charged on March 5, and homicide investigators took over the case.

Her death is Toronto's 17th homicide of the year. The man was rearrested on Friday when the charge was upgraded.

"It's believed that manslaughter is a more appropriate charge," Kwong said Tuesday.

"Manslaughter is where any unlawful act results in death."

Sally Szuster, spokesperson for the Sinai Health System, of which Bridgepoint is a part, expressed condolences to the victim's family and said the facility is co-operating with police.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Ms. McNamee during this difficult time," she said.

"We are committed to providing a safe care environment for our patients and are conducting a full review of this incident."

Szuster said the hospital cannot provide more details about the incident due to the police investigation and patient privacy.