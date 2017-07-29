Brett Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder on Friday for killing his mother and two of his brothers in last year's Toronto crossbow slayings.

Ryan, 36, appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Scarborough in front of Justice McMahon this week and was sentenced to three concurrent sentences of life in prison plus a 10-year concurrent sentence for the attempted murder of a third brother. He has no chance of parole for 25 years.

Officers found Ryan's mother and two of his brothers with life-threatening injuries outside of his mother's home near Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area of Scarborough last August. His brother, Leigh, had run across the street for help.

Ryan had strangled his mother Susan Ryan, 66, with a ligature.

His brothers, Alexander, 29, and Chris, 42, died of neck wounds from a crossbow bolt or arrowhead, according to autopsy results released by the police.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Past as bank robber

Prior to the grisly slayings last August, Ryan turned to robbing banks in 2009 to pay more than $60,000 in debts he'd largely accrued in two romantic relationships, according to parole and bankruptcy documents.

Ryan was diagnosed with depression when he had psychological counselling during the 15 months he spent in jail and reports said depression over his debt burden was a factor in the robberies.

He was termed an apparent model prisoner who was considered at low risk to re-offend, before he was released on day parole in April 2010, Parole Board of Canada documents show.

Soon to be married

Ryan was charged exactly three weeks before he was to be married.

It's unclear exactly when Ryan met his fiancée, but it is believed the couple met before Ryan's parole would have ended.

As a condition of his release after the robbery conviction, he would have had to report the relationship to his parole supervisor, because the board considered a past breakup a trigger for the robberies.

There's no indication in the parole board documents whether Ryan reported the relationship to his parole officer.