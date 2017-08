The Breitling DC-3 first took to the air in 1940.

Soldiers on the coast of Normandy in 1944 could look up and see the plane flying overhead, towing countless gliders and dropping thousands of paratroopers during the Second World War.

Fast-forward to the present. Pilot Francisco Agullo and his team plan to fly it around the world, making it the oldest plane to circumnavigate the globe. It touched down Thursday in Toronto.