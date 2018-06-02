Toronto police investigate after man falls through window of NDP election campaign office

Toronto police are investigating after a man fell through the window of an NDP candidate's election campaign office early Saturday, shattering it, but they say the incident is not considered suspicious.

The man, 34, injured himself and was taken to local hospital with a cut to his arm after the front window of NDP candidate Marit Stiles was smashed on Bloor Street West near Dovercourt Road, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man in an alley. He was treated and released in hospital.

Stiles, running in the riding of Davenport, showed up on Saturday morning to survey the damage.

Man not facing charges

Initially, police said the man was arrested in an alleged break-in, but police are now saying it was most likely an accident or misadventure.

The man is not in custody and not facing charges, according to Gary Long, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Police said they first received a call about the smashed window at 1:10 a.m. Several people called police about the incident.

The man was intoxicated at the time that the window was broken, according to Acting Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 14 Division.

Outside <a href="https://twitter.com/maritstiles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@maritstiles</a> office, the window has been smashed in and it sounds like someone is smashing around in the back. Called <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://t.co/yTgHkGPBbd">pic.twitter.com/yTgHkGPBbd</a> —@BrookeSalesLee