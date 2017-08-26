Toronto police are warning the public about a spate of break and enters this month in commercial properties in the city's northeast end.

Investigators from Toronto police's 42 Division say since Aug. 10, there have been more than 30 commercial break and enters in the area.

"In the vast majority of these commercial entries, a man has smashed the front glass door and targeted the cash drawers and cash registers," police said in a news release.

"In many of these occurrences, he has also cut wires for the audible alarm system."

Suspect sought

Police say the break and enters occurred between midnight and 4 a.m., with the suspect entering and exiting in minutes.

It is believed the same man is responsible for a vast majority of the entries.

"You don't do 30 break and enters in 15 days and not have done that before," Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto.

Toronto Police Service spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson believes the suspect they are searching for in a series of break and enters in the city's northeast end has significant experience. (CBC News)

"Whoever we're looking for is somebody who does this a lot — especially having the knowledge to cut the power lines for the alarms."

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing a hoodie and backpacks.

Investigators suggest businesses can protect themselves by keeping their doors and windows locked, keeping the lights on during the overnight hours, using a monitored security alarm system and surveillance cameras, and avoiding keeping cash or valuables on site overnight.

Anyone with information on is asked to call 42 Division at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.