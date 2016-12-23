Police say an American man killed his Canadian girlfriend inside a hotel room in upstate New York, then called 911 dispatchers to report the slaying.

Police in Syracuse say 38-year-old David Schmidinger called 911 around 11 a.m. Thursday from a street in the city, told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for the police.

David Schmidinger, 38, is being investigated for the death of his girlfriend after her body was found in a Syracuse hotel room. (Syracuse Police Department/Facebook)

Police Chief Frank Fowler says when officers arrived, Schmidinger directed them to the nearby Hampton Inn, where police found the body of 44-year-old Michelle Paterson, of Brampton, Ont.

Police say she was visiting Schmidinger and had arrived in Syracuse on Tuesday.

Authorities aren't saying how Paterson was killed.

Police say Schmidinger, from nearby Baldwinsville, had a long off-and-on relationship with Paterson.

Schmidinger pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge Friday.

His lawyer couldn't be reached for comment.