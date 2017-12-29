Peel police are appealing for witnesses after they say a 20-year-old man was critically injured as a result of a street race in Brampton Thursday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Thursday the driver of a Dodge Challenger was travelling northbound at a high speed on Chinguacousy Road and Charolaid Boulevard.

Peel police say it was at this time the driver lost control of their car, mounted a centre median, hit a railway crossing indicator and collided with another northbound vehicle.

A 20-year-old man remains in critical condition as a result of what Peel police say was street racing in Brampton Thursday evening. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

In a press release, police say investigators have evidence the collision was the result of street racing. Police are searching for a suspect vehicle, a Dodge Charger, which was last seen fleeing southbound on Chinguacousy Road.

A 20-year-old Kingston man, the driver of the Dodge Challenger, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, and remains in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck by Dodge Challenger were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver and passenger of the second vehicle involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, have video footage, or have any information about the drivers.