3 arrested after teenager stabbed in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say three men have been arrested after a stabbing in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Police tweeted that they were called to the area of Queen Street East and Hansen Road North, close to Kennedy Road South, at about 10:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old male victim was found suffering from stab wounds and was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Three men were arrested by police in connection with the stabbing, who say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.