The front windows of 66 Malta Ave. are still cracked with bullet holes.

The shots smashed through the glass into the front foyer, a few metres from the apartment building's main door.

It was around 11:30 in the morning.

"A lot of people are pretty shaken up by it," one of the building's residents, who did not want to be named, said in an interview.

He noted the building's supervisor was sitting at a desk not far from where the bullets hit.

"It scared the crap out of her," the man said.

According to Peel Police, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots the morning of the shooting, Aug. 24.

Brampton resident Mirko Gavz sits outside of his Brampton apartment building, not far from where bullets hit the front entrance during a shooting in August. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

Police K-9 and tactical units were sent to the scene, which happens to be across the street from Peel police headquarters. Officers recovered several bullet casings.

Another resident, Mirko Gavz, wasn't home at the time of the shooting. He suspects the shooter or shooters were targeting someone.

"Must be drug dealers or something," Gavz, 68, said outside the building. "It was intentional."

Was it retaliation?

Investigators with Peel Regional Police are trying to determine if the incident is connected to another daylight shooting that took place two days earlier at a nearby home.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. officers were called to Chamney Court, near Kennedy Road, less than three kilometres away from Malta Ave.

Several shots were fired on Chamney Court in Brampton on August 22. A woman suffered minor injuries. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. A 39-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and several vehicles were struck.

Like the Malta Avenue investigation, no one has been charged and police are still searching for suspects.

A Chamney Court resident who asked not to be named told CBC Toronto the violence is concerning.

"I have grandchildren and I worry about them," she said.

Special team investigating

Officers at Peel Police 22 Division are now investigating whether a third shooting in the same area this past Saturday may also be connected to the first two.

Around 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 23, officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Hansen Road.

It appears the shooting may have involved at least one vehicle, as police found a badly damaged black sedan that was left abandoned at the scene.

More bullet holes in the front entrance of 66 Malta Avenue in Brampton, the scene of a shooting on August 24. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

An investigative team from 22 Division has now been named to probe the shootings and what could be behind them, a police spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

The investigation is looking to determine if the shootings are connected, if they have any "gang affiliation" or if they are "retaliatory in nature."

"Public safety is our first priority," the statement said.

Concern 'well founded'

The councillor representing the area is also concerned about public safety.

Ward 3 Coun. Jeff Bowman says he's heard from residents about the shootings and has been in contact with Peel Regional Police.

"Residents' concerns are well founded over the last several months, and as a resident I too am very concerned," Bowman said in an interview.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the recent shootings to contact them.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.