Police in Peel Region have charged two Brampton men, a 36-year-old and a 24-year-old, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kadoom Bascombe.

Bascombe, 24, of Mississauga was shot outside a Brampton bar, near Lisa Street and Dixie Road, around 9 p.m. on May 13, 2016.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Bascombe lying in the parking lot of All Stars Bar and Grill with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Kadeem Bascombe, 24, died after a shooting outside All Stars Bar and Grill in Brampton last spring. (Qadiraa Stephen)

Last Friday, police seized three handguns, two rifles and a shotgun from several locations in Brampton as a result of the investigation. They arrested a man, 36, on numerous firearms and drug-related charges. He was later charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bascombe's death.

A man, 24, was also arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

They both appeared in a Brampton court on Friday.