An early morning fire at a seniors' home in Brampton has left a man dead and two other people injured.

One of the injured is a firefighter.

About 30 residents of the building were forced to leave and are staying nearby.

Alex Clark, acting platoon chief for Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire department received a call about a fire on the fourth floor of a residence at 53 McHardy Place, near Main Street North and Queen Street West, in Brampton at about 6:09 a.m.

The man who died in the fire was found outside a bedroom where the blaze is believed to have started.

The person injured in the fire, also a resident, slipped and fell while trying to leave the building.

Clark said the injured firefighter suffered lacerations to one of his hands.

The fire is out. Its cause has not yet been determined, Clark said.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.