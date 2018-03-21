Students and staff are being evacuated because of a threat made against a Brampton school Wednesday morning.

Chinguacousy Secondary School, near the corner of Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road, has been closed as a precaution as police investigate.

Peel Regional Police tweeted about the situation around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, cautioning people to avoid the area.

#PRP in the area of Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road in relation to a threat at Chinguacousy Secondary School. please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/kVBmrEaH7W — @PeelPoliceMedia

Peel District School Board said in a statement that a student reported to police that they had overheard a threat that they felt police should be made aware of.

"Peel Regional Police arrived at the school this morning, and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution as they investigate. Students and staff are being directed to Judith Nyman Secondary School until further notice. Buses are also being directed to Judith Nyman," the statement said.

"The police investigation is ongoing and we will work alongside officers to ensure student and staff safety," it continued.

A message went out this morning by phone, email and text to parents telling them to drop students off at nearby Judith Nyman Secondary School, Carla Pereira, a spokesperson for the school board, told CBC Toronto.