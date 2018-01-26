Peel police are searching for a suspect after police pursuit ended in a collision in Brampton early Friday morning.

Officers began pursuing a vehicle that was driving erratically on Kennedy Road South just after 4 a.m.

When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled and turned onto Chamney Court where it crashed on the side of the road.

One of the occupants of vehicle fled and police are searching for that suspect.

The second person in the vehicle was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police say that person's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

One patient to hospital after the collision with non-life-threatening injuries. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

Police continue to hold the scene and ask for anybody with information to contact them.