Skip to Main Content
Police search for driver who fled after hitting pedestrian

Notifications

New

Police search for driver who fled after hitting pedestrian

Peel police are looking for witnesses after a driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Brampton on Monday night, then fled the scene.

Peel Regional Police looking for witnesses, damaged 4-door sedan

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while she was crossing Steeles Avenue in Brampton. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Peel police are looking for witnesses after a driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Brampton on Monday night, then fled the scene.

A 45-year-old woman was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto after the crash, where she remains in serious condition. She was crossing a wide stretch of Steeles Avenue, at Bramalea Road, when she was hit shortly after 10 p.m., police say.

Investigators are looking for a black four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Honda. They say the passenger side of the vehicle is likely damaged.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage should contact Peel Regional Police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us