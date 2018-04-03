Police search for driver who fled after hitting pedestrian

Peel police are looking for witnesses after a driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Brampton on Monday night, then fled the scene.

A 45-year-old woman was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto after the crash, where she remains in serious condition. She was crossing a wide stretch of Steeles Avenue, at Bramalea Road, when she was hit shortly after 10 p.m., police say.

Investigators are looking for a black four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda or Honda. They say the passenger side of the vehicle is likely damaged.

Anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage should contact Peel Regional Police.