A woman in her early 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Rosepac Avenue and Conestoga Boulevard at 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. They found the woman in critical condition and rushed her to a local hospital where she died.

Peel police say she was crossing the road near a plaza at the time of the incident.

The driver remained on scene, Const. Bancroft Wright says.

The intersection is closed for the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.