Man in critical condition following crash in Brampton

Police have shut down the intersection Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard in Brampton after a morning rush hour collision. A man became trapped in a vehicle and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police say roads in the area are closed due to an investigation into the crash

Fire fighters extricated a male victim from a vehicle Monday morning. (Peel Paramedics)

A man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a crash in Brampton Monday morning.

Police are warning of "significant traffic delays" in the area of of Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard, where the crash occurred. The delays could affect the Monday morning rush.

The male victim became trapped in a vehicle in the collision and had to be extricated by Brampton firefighters.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to Peel paramedics. His injuries were described as serious.

No other injuries were reported.

Portions of both roadways are closed for an ongoing investigation, police said.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

