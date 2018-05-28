Man in critical condition following crash in Brampton

A man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a crash in Brampton Monday morning.

Police are warning of "significant traffic delays" in the area of of Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard, where the crash occurred. The delays could affect the Monday morning rush.

The male victim became trapped in a vehicle in the collision and had to be extricated by Brampton firefighters.

Update to MVC at Airport and Cottrelle Brampton - person trapped has been extricated from vehicle and is being transported to a local trauma centre. Portions of both roadways closed for continuing investigation. Significant traffic delays in the area. —@PeelPoliceMedia

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to Peel paramedics. His injuries were described as serious.

No other injuries were reported.

Portions of both roadways are closed for an ongoing investigation, police said.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.