Peel Regional Police have found a 73-year-old man who had been missing for two days.

Alfred Pantlitz was last seen around 9:35 p.m. on Monday leaving his Brampton home, investigators say.

Police say he was found Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

His car was found Tuesday afternoon near Mavis Road and Dundas Street in Mississauga, according to police, who believed he was travelling on foot.

There's no word on where Paulitz was found or why he went missing.