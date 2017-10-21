One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Erin, Ont., early on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say an SUV and a minivan collided head-on at about 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say a 37-year-old Brampton man driving the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene, and his passenger, also age 37, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say the driver of the minivan was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the name of the deceased won't be released until the family has been notified.

Police say they're investigating the cause of the crash.