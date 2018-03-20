A 21-year-old Brampton man died in hospital on Tuesday after he was assaulted on Monday afternoon.

Police received a call at 5:50 p.m. on March 19 for reports of an assault in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail area in Brampton.

When police arrived, Paviter Singh Bassi was found with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre.

This is Peel region's eighth homicide of 2018.

Police are asking witnesses with dash-cam video or any other information concerning this incident to contact the Peel Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau.