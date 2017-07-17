A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly creating a fraudulent website under the name of a legitimate private school and sending bogus report cards to the province's central university application service, putting an untold number of duped students' fall enrolments in jeopardy.

Peel Regional Police say they became aware of the fraudulent report cards being sent to various high schools last month.

They allege a 28-year-old man created a website presenting itself as The Canadian Higher Learning Academy — a provincially approved private school — and accepted payment from unsuspecting students.

The man then allegedly produced false report cards and sent them to both the schools and the Ontario University Application Centre on behalf of students.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. They also say the credits on the report cards are no longer being accepted by the universities and mean the affected students' enrolments are now at risk.

Police say the man has been charged with defrauding the public and is set to appear in court next on July 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police's fraud investigators at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3353, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).