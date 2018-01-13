A man has been charged with two counts of second degree murder after two women were stabbed to death in a Brampton home late Friday, Peel Regional Police say.

Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel police, said officers were called to a home on Starhill Crescent to check on the premises at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday. The home is in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East.

When officers entered the home, they found two bodies inside with "obvious signs of trauma," she said on Saturday. Paramedics pronounced both women at the scene.

Officers were called to this residence on Friday night, where they found two women with obvious signs of trauma. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

One woman, 32, was the accused's wife, while the other woman, 60, was the accused's mother-in-law.

A child was home at the time of the incident and has been taken into the care of the Children's Aid Society, she said. The child was not injured. His or her age was not released.

The man, 29, was arrested in the home. His name and court date have not been not released.

'It was a stabbing incident'

Police said its homicide squad is investigating. Gibbs declined to say if police have recovered a weapon.

"It was a stabbing incident, yes," Gibbs said Saturday. "It's still early and the investigation is still ongoing."

In a tweet, police said the incident is "isolated" and there are "no public safety concerns."

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Peel police's homicide missing persons bureau.