Police are looking for suspect and vehicle after a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said a pedestrian was hit near Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

The vehicle that fled from the scene is believed to be a white, four-door, Toyota. Police said its front end is believed to be damaged.

Mike Merko, operations supervisor for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said the teen was reportedly unconscious after he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital.

Peel police are continuing to investigate.