Police in Brampton are reminding people to check all candy received this past Halloween after reports a child found a sewing needle inside a Hershey's milk chocolate bar.

Peel Regional Police received the report Tuesday, and are now working to find out where the candy came from.

The child was trick-or-treating in the area of Cranwood Circle, Bonnie Braes Drive and James Potter Road. The child was not injured.

This is only the latest in a string of police reports of Halloween candy that was tampered with in the Greater Toronto Area. Earlier this week, police in Barrie were notified of a Tootsie Roll with a metal object in it.

They also received a report last week of a pill found in a Tootsie Roll. It was later identified as melatonin, a supplement to counter the effects of jet lag.