More than a million people have watched an eight-year-old goalie from Brampton bust a move — right on the ice.

A Facebook video of Noah Young dancing in his skates and goalie pads to the Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall song 'Juju On That Beat' has gone viral in less than 24 hours.

Noah's mom, Paige Rowswell, says the footage is from his novice AAA team's last game on Saturday and was posted by someone on Monday.

"Everybody on the team knows him as a dancing goalie... when he's on the bench, you will always see him dance," says Rowswell with a laugh.

Noah Young, 8, and his mom, Paige Rowswell. (Paige Rowswell)

It turns out Noah is a little man of many talents.

Rowswell says he's played hockey for three years — he's currently on the Brampton 45s — and started taking an all-boys hip hop dance class last year, too.

But his mom didn't expect his moves would go viral.

"I'm kind of speechless. My girlfriends keep messaging me and messaging me. This is kind of insane," she told CBC Toronto on Tuesday morning, with the video views rapidly ticking upwards.

"Dancing goalie" Noah Young with his sisters, Chasity (left) and Madisyn (middle). (Paige Rowswell)

So what does Noah think about all the social media attention?

"He thinks it's great, but I'm not sure if he actually grasps the magnitude of almost a million people seeing him online," says Rowswell.

