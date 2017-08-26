An early morning fire at a Brampton high-rise apartment building has sent seven people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brampton's fire department says.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said in a tweet on Saturday that crews are working to extinguish a fire at 5 Kings Cross Road, near Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road, in Brampton.

Niroshen Siva, acting communications officer for Brampton Fire, said none of the seven people taken to hospital are being admitted.

Brampton Fire received a call about the fire on the 8th floor of the building at 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The fire prompted scores of residents to leave the building and they waited on the grass while crews worked to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

