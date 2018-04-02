8 people flee Brampton home after fire breaks out in basement

Eight people were able to get out of a house in Brampton safely early Monday after a fire broke out in the basement, but damage to the home is expected to be extensive, firefighters say.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under control but not yet out, according to Acting Platoon Chief Mark Evans of Brampton Fire and Emergency Services.

Heavy smoke from the fire on Inwood Place, near Bovaird Drive East and Fernforest Drive, prompted emergency crews to evacuate two neighbouring homes.

Two next door neighbours at home at the time, one on either side, were forced to leave.

'Family is safe'

People in the home that caught fire included three children, two women and two men. Evans said he did not know if they were all related.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said in a tweet that the "family is safe."

House Fire at 6 Inwood Pl Brampton, <a href="https://twitter.com/BramptonFireES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BramptonFireES</a> working the fire, currently no patients, the family is safe <a href="https://t.co/Q8kBzxhgDs">pic.twitter.com/Q8kBzxhgDs</a> —@Peel_Paramedics No one was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and an ambulance was on the street as standby, according to Brad Bowie, spokesperson for Peel paramedics.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found all occupants of the house outside, Evans said.

"Everybody was out upon arrival," Evans said.

Brampton Fire was alerted about the residential fire at about 8:30 a.m. Firefighters are still on scene and expected to be there for a few more hours to put out hot spots, he said.

The fire spread from the basement to the main floor then reached the second floor. Evans said damage to the home is significant but he was unable to provide an estimate.

Cause of fire not known

More than 40 firefighters fought the blaze at its peak.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said police blocked off Inwood Place after receiving a call about the fire to allow crews to bring the blaze under control.

Police closed Bovaird Drive East, between Fernforest Drive and Bramalea Road, but the road has since been reopened.