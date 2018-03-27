Brampton district fire chief injured in overnight collision

A Brampton district fire chief suffered minor injuries after an overnight collision at the intersection of McLaughlin Road North and Queen Street West in Brampton.

Peel Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A light standard was knocked down in the collision and a hydro box was "sheared off" according to Const. Harinder Sohi.

The district chief was driving a Brampton Fire SUV at the time of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until around 2 or 3 p.m. while crews repair the damaged light standard.

The Peel Police Major Collisions Bureau is also investigating the incident.

"They're going to be taking measurements at the scene and photographing the scene to try to determine what happened and see if there's any need to lay charges in the future," Sohi said.