A 28-year-old man is dead and a second man is in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Brampton.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police were called to the scene at Garden Gate Circle townhouse complex, located north of Highway 407 and west of Hurontario Street.

Police found one victim outside without vital signs. Paramedics were unable to revive him.

A second victim took himself to hospital and was transferred to a trauma centre. There is no update on his condition.

Police searched the area for a suspect but have made no arrests.