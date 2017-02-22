A male victim has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following an explosion in Brampton, Peel Paramedics say.
Police say they were called about reports of an industrial accident on Biscayne Crescent just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
That's where paramedics located a male victim. His age is not yet known.
There was no evacuation of the scene, Const. Harinder Sohi said.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.
1 male transported in life-threatening condition from explosion on Biscayne Cres. #Brampton @PeelPoliceMedia @BramptonFireES pic.twitter.com/5mJiTNAErt—
@Peel_Paramedics