A male victim has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following an explosion in Brampton, Peel Paramedics say.

Police say they were called about reports of an industrial accident on Biscayne Crescent just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

That's where paramedics located a male victim. His age is not yet known.

There was no evacuation of the scene, Const. Harinder Sohi said.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.