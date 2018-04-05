Brampton woman, 21, turns herself in to police after serious crash Monday

A 21-year-old Brampton woman has turned herself in after police allege she failed to remain at the scene of a crash that left a woman in her 40s in serious condition.

Peel police say the victim was crossing Steeles Avenue at Bramalea Road when she was struck by a small black car shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Linda Prakash suffered two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, several broken ribs and a fractured skull.

The accused has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and has been released with a promise to appear in court on May 7.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage is asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or leave an anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).