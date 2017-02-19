Two women were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition after a single vehicle crash early Sunday in Brampton.
Jeff Walsh, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said paramedics received a call about the crash near Rutherford Road South and Clarence Street at about 12:10 a.m.
Walsh said the women were transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
He confirmed it was a single vehicle accident.
Peel paramedics said in a tweet that the women were initially trapped in the vehicle. They were extricated from the wreckage.
In photos tweeted by Peel paramedics, the vehicle appears to have wrapped itself around a light standard.
