3 injured, 2 now in police custody after Brampton crash involving stolen car

Three people were injured, one critically, in a Brampton crash late Wednesday and two people are in police custody, Peel Regional Police say.

A stolen car driven by a 15-year-old boy crashed head-on into a minivan, police allege.

Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Thursday that police received a call about the crash in the area of Bramalea Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at about 11 p.m.

Police allege this car was stolen before it crashed into a minivan. (Tony Smyth/CBC) Gibbs said the 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were in the car when it collided with the minivan, which was being driven by an adult female. Debris was strewn across the road after the crash.

The 15-year-old driver allegedly fled the scene, but was caught by police and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Gibbs said. He was arrested after he was released from hospital.

The 18-year-old passenger was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto in critical condition.

"Both were placed under arrest as the vehicle turned out to be stolen," she said. "The investigation is still ongoing."

The adult female, also injured in the crash, was taken to a local hospital. The current conditions of all three people are not known.

Police say this minivan was being driven by an adult female at the time of the crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC) According to Steve Walker, superintendent of Peel Regional Paramedic Services, the two people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were in stable condition when transported to hospital.

The 15-year-old was charged with: dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of breach of recognizance. He is due in youth court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Bramalea Road, closed from Peter Robertson Boulevard to Larkspur Road following the crash, was reopened at about 2 a.m.

(Tony Smyth/CBC) Anybody who witnessed anything is urged to call Peel Regional Police.