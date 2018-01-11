3 injured, 2 now in police custody after Brampton crash involving stolen car
Police allege a stolen car, driven by a 15-year-old boy, crashed head-on into a minivan
Three people were injured, one critically, in a Brampton crash late Wednesday and two people are in police custody, Peel Regional Police say.
A stolen car driven by a 15-year-old boy crashed head-on into a minivan, police allege.
Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said Thursday that police received a call about the crash in the area of Bramalea Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at about 11 p.m.
The 15-year-old driver allegedly fled the scene, but was caught by police and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Gibbs said. He was arrested after he was released from hospital.
The 18-year-old passenger was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto in critical condition.
"Both were placed under arrest as the vehicle turned out to be stolen," she said. "The investigation is still ongoing."
The adult female, also injured in the crash, was taken to a local hospital. The current conditions of all three people are not known.
The 15-year-old was charged with: dangerous driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of breach of recognizance. He is due in youth court on Thursday for a bail hearing.
Bramalea Road, closed from Peter Robertson Boulevard to Larkspur Road following the crash, was reopened at about 2 a.m.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVCPI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVCPI</a> PRP on scene for a collision in the area of Bramalea Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard, two occupants have been transported to hospital and are currently in police custody. Bramalea Road closed from Peter Robertson to Larkspur Road. <a href="https://t.co/XwIoyDd4Oi">pic.twitter.com/XwIoyDd4Oi</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia