The intersection of Dixie Road and Queen Street East in Brampton is closed following a serious collision in which a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a taxi early Thursday morning.

The truck slammed into the taxi at a traffic light around 5 a.m.

Two people were trapped in the back seat of the taxi and had to be extricated by Brampton Fire Service, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.



Peel paramedics said one male and one female were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Smyth said they were transported to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto via ground ambulance.

A second male was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Peel police said Queen Street is closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive, and Dixie Road is closed from Hillside to Lisa Street.