Brampton Civic Hospital has been so overcrowded that more than 4,300 patients spent the night on stretchers in the hallways over the past year, according to an internal memo obtained by CBC Toronto.

The document, written by the top executive at the hospital, warns of the impact on patient care as the hospital grapples with chronic overcrowding.

"Between April 2016 to April 2017 there were 4,352 hallway patients at BCH with significant lengths of stay ranging from 40 to nearly 70 hours," says the briefing note by Joanne Flewelling, the interim CEO of William Osler Health System.

"Hallway patients experience excessive noise and reduced privacy, which negatively affects their overall patient experience and quality of care, and may extend their overall length of stay," says Flewelling's report, dated July 20.

Amid news reports of so-called hallway medicine at Brampton Civic earlier this year, administrators blamed "an exceptionally high number of patients" coming to the hospital. However, the memo reveals the overcrowding was not just a short-term crisis prompted by last winter's bad flu season. A chart in the document shows that during every month of the 2016-17 fiscal year, at least 266 patients were admitted to the hallways, peaking at 420 patients in March.

There were 4,352 patients admitted to the hallways at Brampton Civic Hospital in a one-year period leading up to April 2017, says a briefing note obtained by CBC Toronto, written by Joanne Flewelling, the interim CEO of William Osler Health System. (CBC)

The memo was initially obtained by the Ontario NDP, and provided on Monday to CBC Toronto. The party intends to press the Wynne government about it in question period Tuesday morning.

Brampton Civic declared "Code Gridlock," a strategy when there are no available beds, for 65 days in the first four months of 2017, according to the document.

Brampton Civic's emergency department was built to serve 90,000 patients annually but had 138,000 visits in 2016-17. The memo says the opening in February of an urgent care centre in Brampton at the newly built Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Care and Wellness did not appear to ease the demands.

"Given the significant (emergency department) volume pressures, acuity and increased number of resulting hallway patients, quality of patient care and access to services will continue to be impacted," writes Flewelling.

This patient spent three days in a hallway at Brampton Civic Hospital in December of 2014 during what officials described as a surge in hospital admissions. (Raj Dabb/Twitter)

The document is addressed to the Central West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), which administers funding to local hospitals on behalf of the provincial Ministry of Health. The William Osler Health System asks the Central West LHIN for a total of $30.2 million in extra funding for its two Brampton sites: Brampton Civic and Peel Memorial.

"Osler continues to experience unprecedented growth resulting in demand for service outpacing available resources," says the briefing note.

It asks for $8 million more to increase bed capacity for acute care patients and $3 million to open two unstaffed operating rooms at Brampton Civic. It also asks for $14 million to cover the costs of handling some 65,000 patients annually at the Peel Memorial urgent care centre, more than six times as many patients as the current funding allots, as well as $5.2 million for what it calls "funding shortfalls" in mental health beds.

Last week, the health minister announced funding for six new beds at Brampton Civic, and 22 beds at Etobicoke General Hospital, also in the Osler Health System, as part of 2,000 new patient spaces announced to deal with capacity issues across the province.

The Ontario Hospital Association reported last month that this summer brought the longest wait times for emergency care in the province since record keeping began nine years ago. It warned that the coming flu season could generate a "capacity crisis" in hospitals if the government did not respond in time.