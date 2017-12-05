Three people are in hospital with minor injuries after a "violent" break-and-enter in Brampton early Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police say three masked males "forcefully" entered the home around 3:30 a.m. at Kingsmere Crescent and Kimbark Drive, near Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road North.

The suspects, one carrying a gun, assaulted three residents of the home before fleeing on foot, said Const. Mark Fischer, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

It is not clear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the break-in.

Three victims were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the suspects were in search of cash. They believe the incident could have been targeted.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.