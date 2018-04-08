Brampton Beast pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos victims

In a show of unity for those affected by Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash, Canada's only East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) team, the Brampton Beast, stood side by side with their opponents, Adirondack Thunder, ahead of their game on Sunday.

The team's arena, the Powerade Centre, was sparsely lit with green, the Broncos' team colour, ahead of a moment of silence held for the victims.

"Our country will be forever changed. Our hockey community will never forget," the announcer said in the dimmed stadium.

Fifteen people died from the Friday crash that involved the bus, which was carrying 29 people, and a semi-trailer.

Another 14 people were injured — some critically — in the collision, which happened about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask.

Beast player Andrew D'Agostini said the team was devastated to hear about the tragedy and with many games on the road, he said the team could relate to life on the bus.

"Words can't really describe how devastating news like that is. It opens up your eyes to how precious life is," he said of the fatal collision. "It can happen to anyone, that's the scary thing. It really puts things into perspective."

For the team's bus driver, Blake Outhouse, the crash hit particularly close to home. He said the team heard of the news about 10 minutes before hitting the road.

"You can't really describe the feeling of driving these guys and then hearing of this tragedy," he said. "I've driven this team for four years now, and it's family, it's like a giant family. It's truly sad."

Brampton Beast driver Blake Outhouse says news of the Humboldt Broncos crash was very upsetting. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

For team captain Brandon Marino said hearing about the crash was surreal.

"You don't know what to think. You feel a little bit of sadness for the families," he said. "Your prayers are with them and there's nothing that can be said that makes it better, so we hope they can get the help they need."