Brampton Beast pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos victims
Canada’s only ECHL team stood side by side with opponents for moment of silence ahead of Sunday's game
In a show of unity for those affected by Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus crash, Canada's only East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) team, the Brampton Beast, stood side by side with their opponents, Adirondack Thunder, ahead of their game on Sunday.
The team's arena, the Powerade Centre, was sparsely lit with green, the Broncos' team colour, ahead of a moment of silence held for the victims.
"Our country will be forever changed. Our hockey community will never forget," the announcer said in the dimmed stadium.
Fifteen people died from the Friday crash that involved the bus, which was carrying 29 people, and a semi-trailer.
Another 14 people were injured — some critically — in the collision, which happened about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask.
Beast player Andrew D'Agostini said the team was devastated to hear about the tragedy and with many games on the road, he said the team could relate to life on the bus.
For the team's bus driver, Blake Outhouse, the crash hit particularly close to home. He said the team heard of the news about 10 minutes before hitting the road.
"You can't really describe the feeling of driving these guys and then hearing of this tragedy," he said. "I've driven this team for four years now, and it's family, it's like a giant family. It's truly sad."
For team captain Brandon Marino said hearing about the crash was surreal.
With files from CBC News