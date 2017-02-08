Peel police are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous following a violent assault overnight in Brampton.

Police were called to an apartment building at 8 Silver Maple Dr., near Dixie Road and Queen Street East, early Wednesday morning.

They found a male bleeding profusely, and paramedics rushed him to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. The nature of the man's injuries was not immediately clear, but paramedics at the scene said he wasn't shot or stabbed.

Peel police were at the apartment overnight looking for evidence at the entrance to the building's parking garage.

The suspect is described as a black man, between the ages of 18 and 30, standing between five feet eight inches and six feet tall with a chinstrap beard. He was wearing a dark bomber-style jacket with a hood lined with fur.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police or Crime Stoppers.