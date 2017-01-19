A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after allegedly defrauding a woman of $61,000 in cash and jewellery in what police are calling a 'spiritual scam.'

Peel police allege Darshan Dhaliwal told a Brampton woman that he had won a lottery and was lucky because he was 'very close to God.'

Investigators say he convinced the woman to give him a large quantity of money so that he could bury it in the ground and remove the evil spirits by praying. He promised to return the money after the ceremony.

"After some more time, he asked the victim for more money, and also told her that evil spirits were in her jewellery, and in order to get rid of the evil spirits she needed to turn over her jewellery as well," said Peel Regional Police Constable Paolo Carretta.

When Dhaliwal did not return her money and jewellery, she phoned police.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged him with Fraud Over $5000.00 and Breach of Recognizance. He appeared in a Brampton court later that day.

Police believe there are other victims and ask anyone with information to call fraud investigators at 905-453-3311 x3353.

"He may be using another name. Often times people that have been defrauded may be feeling embarrassed and may be reluctant to come forward. But certainly we're appealing to victims if they are a victim of fraud from Mr. Dhaliwal to contact our fraud investigators," said Carretta.