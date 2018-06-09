Rodney Rizun, 45, ID'd as victim of Etobicoke shooting

The man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Etobicoke has been identified by police as Rodney Rizun, 45.

Rizun, of no fixed address, died in hospital from gunshot wounds, a post-mortem examination revealed. His death was Toronto's 38th homicide this year, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Bradham Path, a short street of townhouses, near Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone who may have valuable information about the shooting is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.