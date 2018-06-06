Male victim dead in Etobicoke shooting

A male victim is dead after a late night shooting near the Etobicoke intersection of Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street.

Toronto police say they were called to Bradham Path, a short street of townhouses, at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.

There, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released at this time.