Male victim dead in Etobicoke shooting

Male victim dead in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police say they were called to Bradham Path, a short street of townhouses, at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.

Shooting took place late Tuesday night near Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street

CBC News ·
An officer puts up police tape in the area where a male victim was shot late Tuesday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A male victim is dead after a late night shooting near the Etobicoke intersection of Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street.

Toronto police say they were called to Bradham Path, a short street of townhouses, at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots. 

There, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced dead. 

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

