Male victim dead in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police say they were called to Bradham Path, a short street of townhouses, at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
Shooting took place late Tuesday night near Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street
A male victim is dead after a late night shooting near the Etobicoke intersection of Islington Avenue and Birmingham Street.
There, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
