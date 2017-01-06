Police say an early morning fire destroyed five homes under construction in Bradford, Ont. on Friday.
South Simcoe Police said the fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Line 6 near Simcoe Road.
Const. Rich Williamson said the blaze was brought under control, with firefighters now just looking for hot spots.
He said several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution but residents have since returned.
No one was injured in the blaze.
BWG Update...—
@NewTecFireChief
Crews have fire contained, currently 2 aerials flowing on north and south ends. Additional crews working collapsed structures