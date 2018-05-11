International student charged after allegedly stabbing another student

Toronto police have arrested and charged an international student after another international student was stabbed in the head on Thursday night and left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims are here attending high school in Toronto, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The accused, a man, 18, is expected to appear in court on Friday. He is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Victim suffers major cut to his head

The victim, a boy, 15, was taken to a trauma centre, where he received several staples to close his wounds, including a major cut to his head. He was struck with a large knife that has since been recovered.

Police said they were called to a residence near Renforth Drive and Bloor Street West about the stabbing at about 11:30 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Mario Texeira, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 22 Division, said the suspect and victim were known to each other and that a dispute preceded the stabbing.