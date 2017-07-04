A 14-year-old boy walked into a hospital after being stabbed in the face and neck near a school early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police were called just after 4 a.m. by paramedics advising the boy had walked into a hospital with stab wounds to the face and neck, according to Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu.

Police spoke with the boy, who said he was attacked by three people near Henry Hudson Senior Public School in the area of Orton Park Road and Ellesmere Road.

Police say he ran to a hospital after being stabbed multiple times.

His condition is considered non-life-threatening.

Officers went to the area, but could not find any suspects.

They say it's not clear what led up to the stabbing, or why the boy was there in the early morning hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call Toronto Police Service's 43 Division at (416) 808-4300.