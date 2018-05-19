Skip to Main Content
Boy, 8, seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mimico

Child was taken to SickKids hospital for treatment, paramedics say

The victim suffered serious injuries but was taken to SickKids hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics. (CBC)

An eight-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a car in Etobicoke's Mimico neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Stanley and Superior Avenues, near Royal York Road just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The victim suffered serious injuries but was taken to SickKids hospital in non-life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Traffic was closed in both directions at the intersection of Stanley and Superior avenues for the police investigation but roads have since reopened. 

