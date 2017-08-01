A six-year-old boy and his father are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in East York, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to a medical-related call at an apartment unit on Gamble Avenue near Broadview Avenue just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Once inside the unit, police and paramedics located the bodies of the boy and his 58-year-old father.

"There was trauma to the body of the little boy," Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said in an interview.

Police have identified the boy as Simon Cico and his father as Zlatan Cico.

The cause of death cannot be determined until post-mortem examinations are conducted, police said.

The Gamble Avenue apartment is the father's residence. The boy's mother lives at another address but attended the scene around the time the bodies were discovered, police said.

The boy's death is being investigated as Toronto's 28th homicide of 2017. There are no outstanding suspects.