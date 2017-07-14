An investigation has been launched after a seven year-old boy died in a house fire in Clearview, a township northwest of Barrie.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Thursday night, on Highway 26 near County Road 10, said the OPP. The cause of the fire was not yet known on Friday afternoon.

Clearview firefighters arrived to find that the seven year-old boy was trapped inside the residence.

Despite rescue efforts by first responders, the victim could not be rescued and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other members in the house managed to make out safely.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

UPDATE: @ClearviewFire extends our sincere condolences to the family of the 7 year old boy that was pronounced deceased in the house fire — @ClearviewFire