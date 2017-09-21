Days after a Toronto mother came forward with the story of her son being put in restraints and injected with a sedative on the first day of school, the opposition leader is raising questions about the school's behaviour.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said the CBC Toronto story "left a knot in the pit of [his] stomach" and that the actions of the school and hospital are "disgusting and unacceptable."

On Tuesday, Debbie Kiroff said her son was taken to a hospital alone in the back of a police car, placed in restraints and injected with a sedative because he was acting out on the first day of school.

The eight-year-old has behavioural issues and a severe learning disability, according to Kiroff — so when the principal at Holland Landing Public School in York Region phoned her to say the boy's behaviour was "escalating," it didn't come as a surprise.

"They know he's a runner," she told CBC Toronto earlier this week.

'How will they guarantee that no other child in Ontario will be shackled and sedated?' - Patrick Brown, Ontario PC Leader

When the boy disappeared from the teacher's sight on the first day, Kiroff said the school called police. He was taken alone to Southlake Regional Health Centre by police car. When she arrived at the hospital, a staff member told her "I just wanted to let you know that we had to restrain him ... and also inject him with a sedative."

'Shackled and sedated'

"I want everyone in the chamber to imagine if this was your nephew, if this was your child or son ... no parent should ever have to hear an eight-year-old child plead with them to have restrains removed," said Brown. "How will they guarantee that no other child in Ontario will be shackled and sedated," he asked the Liberals.

In her response, the Education Minister Mitzie Hunter stated that the priority for school boards and the ministry is the safety of all students.

She would not go into details about the case, but did confirm that the boy had been re-integrated into the school as of Sept. 15.

Holland Landing Public School says it called the police after the boy disappeared from his teacher's sight. (Google maps)

"It is my understanding that the parent, the school and the school board have been in communication, in contact, and that they are working on ensuring that the student has the supports that they need," said Hunter.

She refused to comment on the actions of hospital staff, who injected the boy with a sedative without his mother's consent.

Hunter explained her government is "providing the supports in our school system for students with special needs, for students who have mental health needs," and that they are making "necessary investments" for students to have "every opportunity to succeed."

Year-long waitlists

Brown raised the issue of wait lists, and quoted CBC's article where Kiroff said her son is on a waiting list at Blue Hills Child and Family Centre, Kinark Child and Family Services and The York Centre, but that the wait will likely be a year long.

He asked the Liberals for a commitment to slash waitlist times, helping Kiroff's son and thousands more like him.

The Children and Youth Services Minister Michael Coteau replied by saying the government takes mental health very seriously, and raised the Liberal's Bill 89 — new legislation introduced earlier this year, which planned to revamp child protection laws in the province.

"We need less wait-lists, because an eight-year-old needs the help now. A year from now, there's so much more damage that could be done … Are we going to be looking at more incidents like this? Or on the worst extreme, him actually hurting himself?," said Kiroff on Tuesday.

The York Region District School Board said it would not discuss Kiroff's son's case, citing student privacy, but said the board's primary focus is "always student safety."

Do you have a story you want to share with CBC Toronto? Email us.