A 6-year-old boy was killed early Friday afternoon after colliding with a moving truck in Richmond Hil.



Const. Lauren Nicole, spokesperson for York Regional Police said officers received a call about a child struck by a vehicle on Taylor Mills Drive and Newkirk Road at 12:10 p.m.



She said the child was riding his bike when he suddenly collided with a moving truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



Officers are speaking to witnesses who were at the scene and are asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to reach out to York Regional Police.



Authorities are looking for dashcam footage or cellphone video from passersby.



Police have closed traffic on Taylor Mills Drive and Newkirk Road.

The family has been notified, police say.



More to come



